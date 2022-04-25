Advertisement

CDC map lowers Covid risk in Jefferson, Lewis counties

CDC’s Covid Community Levels map
CDC’s Covid Community Levels map(CDC)
By Lexi Bruening
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map shows two counties in the north country are headed in the right direction when it comes to the risk of getting Covid-19.

The CDC’s Covid Community Levels map is color-coded. It shows every county in the United States as either high risk in orange, medium risk in yellow or low risk in green.

There’s a lot more orange popping up on the New York map, but if you look closely, two counties have gone from orange to yellow. Or in other words from high-risk to medium. They’re Jefferson and Lewis counties.

Those levels are determined by the number of new hospital admissions and the percentage of hospital beds taken up by Covid patients. Those numbers are all based on the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

“Our hospitalizations have ticked up a slight bit over the last couple of weeks, but they’ve also ticked down a slight bit, so it’s kind of back and forth,” said Jefferson County Public Health Planner Steve Jennings.

The new community level isn’t the only indication things are looking up. Jefferson County Public Health made the announcement Monday it will go from twice-weekly Covid reports to one report a month.

“When we have anything out of the ordinary, like a particular cluster of Covid, which would be the most likely scenario, we will obviously report that and get the message out about it,” said Jennings.

Jennings says don’t let your guard down. Almost 40-percent of Jefferson County residents have gotten their first booster dose, which Jennings says isn’t enough.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cape Vincent Correctional Facility
Corrections officer slashed, four others injured, during inmate attack at Cape Vincent
A driver lost control of his tractor-trailer, leaving the 80,000-pound vehicle racing down the...
WATCH: Truck driver nearly hits school bus full of kids when brakes fail
State Police investigate after child drowns in Antwerp
Miller's Meat Market in Lewis County is celebrating 60 years
Family focused: Miller’s Meat Market celebrates 60 years
Frank Shattuck creates suits the old-fashioned way at his Henderson workshop.
Stitch, by stitch, old-school tailor keeps craft alive

Latest News

Internet Access
Development Authority welcomes repeal of fiber optic tax
Ogdensburg police
Replacing Ogdensburg police with county deputies? County officials know little about proposal
Inmate behind bars
HALT Act causes mounting worries over CO’s safety in prisons
FILE - President Donald Trump arrives at the White House in Washington, on Dec. 31, 2020.
Judge finds Trump in contempt in legal fight with NY AG