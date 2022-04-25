CDC map lowers Covid risk in Jefferson, Lewis counties

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map shows two counties in the north country are headed in the right direction when it comes to the risk of getting Covid-19.

The CDC’s Covid Community Levels map is color-coded. It shows every county in the United States as either high risk in orange, medium risk in yellow or low risk in green.

There’s a lot more orange popping up on the New York map, but if you look closely, two counties have gone from orange to yellow. Or in other words from high-risk to medium. They’re Jefferson and Lewis counties.

Those levels are determined by the number of new hospital admissions and the percentage of hospital beds taken up by Covid patients. Those numbers are all based on the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

“Our hospitalizations have ticked up a slight bit over the last couple of weeks, but they’ve also ticked down a slight bit, so it’s kind of back and forth,” said Jefferson County Public Health Planner Steve Jennings.

The new community level isn’t the only indication things are looking up. Jefferson County Public Health made the announcement Monday it will go from twice-weekly Covid reports to one report a month.

“When we have anything out of the ordinary, like a particular cluster of Covid, which would be the most likely scenario, we will obviously report that and get the message out about it,” said Jennings.

Jennings says don’t let your guard down. Almost 40-percent of Jefferson County residents have gotten their first booster dose, which Jennings says isn’t enough.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.