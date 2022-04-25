Advertisement

Crews raze old Ruby Tuesday, make way for Chick-fil-A

By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Crews were busy Monday demolishing the former Ruby Tuesday restaurant in Watertown to make way for a new eatery.

A Chick-fil-A restaurant is planned for the space at 1290 Arsenal Street.

Chick-fil-A is one of the largest fast-food restaurant chains in the United States and is well known for its chicken sandwiches.

Chain officials have said they hope to be open for business this fall.

Ruby Tuesday closed its Watertown restaurant in 2018.

