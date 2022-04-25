Advertisement

Darlene Ann Christian, 68, of Oswegatchie

OSWEGATCHIE, New York (WWNY) - Darlene Ann Christian, age 68, of Oswegatchie, passed away on April 23, 2022 at Clifton-Fine Hospital in Star Lake.

There will be no services. Arrangements are with French Family Funeral Home in Star Lake. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Darlene was born on May 22, 1953 in Gouverneur to the late Harley and Marie (Bennett) MacCue. She attended school in DeGrasse and Star Lake. Darlene married Robert Christian on April 21, 1973 at the Oswegatchie Baptist Church.

Darlene had worked as a cashier for Padgett’s IGA, had also worked at Dairy Treat, OWD, Parkside, Stone Manor, was a painter at Fort Drum, and babysat many area children. She enjoyed fishing, working on plastic canvas, crocheting, playing cards and games, working on crossword puzzles, and being outside.

She is survived by her husband, Robert Christian, three children, Joseph Christian, Shelly Farnsworth, and Bobbie Whitmarsh, her brother, John MacCue, 10 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren with one more on the way. She is predeceased by her parents, Harley and Marie MacCue, and her sister, Rose Matthews.

