GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - A memorial service for Dorothy “Dottie” Wade will be held on Thursday, April 28 at the Green Funeral Home in Gouverneur. Calling hours will be held at 2:30 p.m. with service to follow at 3 p.m. A fellowship dinner will immediately follow at the Gouverneur Community Center, 4673 NY-58, Gouverneur.

