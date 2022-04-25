Evelyn A. Tallon, 93, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Evelyn A. Tallon, age 93, passed away on Tuesday, April 20, 2022 in West Virginia, surrounded by her loving family. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, Inc. 64, Andrews St. Massena, NY. There will be no calling hours. A Mass of Christian burial will take place on April 28, 2022 at 1:00 pm at Sacred Heart Church, Massena. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.

Born on April 30, 1929 in Cornwall, Ontario Canada the daughter of Fred and Eva (Geravis) Burgess. On September 27, 1947 she married Roger L. Tallon in Cornwall, Ontario.

Evelyn was employed at Lavine’s for 20 years as a seamstress. She enjoyed sewing, making clothes, knitting, painting and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren, Evelyn was a devoded wfe, Mother, grandmother and friend.

She is survived by her daughters: Nancy and Bruce LaBombard of Harpers Ferry, WV; Sharon and husband Bruce Cook of Lisbon, NY: her five grandchildren; Shannon, Jennifer, Bryan, Shawn and Joshua along with 16 great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, Evelyn’s family would like any donations or memorial contributions to be shared with The Gabriel Project; 128 Main St. Massena, NY 13662 or Saint Vincent de Paul.

Online condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family at www.PhillipsMemorial.com

