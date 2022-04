WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services with military honors for Marco A. Pignone, 60, of Duffy Road, Watertown, will be held on Monday, May 2nd at 1:00pm in St. James Cemetery, Carthage with Rev. Todd E. Thibault officiating. Mr. Pignone died on January 13, 2022. Arrangements are with the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home, Carthage.

