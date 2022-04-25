HALT Act causes mounting worries over CO’s safety in prisons

TOWN OF CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - Fear is growing for the safety of prison corrections officers. The HALT Act, aimed at protecting the rights of inmates, is drawing major pushback from officials and some are calling for its repeal.

The New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association is the union that represents correctional officers.

According to the union, an inmate slashed the face of a CO last Friday at Cape Vincent Correctional Facility. Four other officers who helped subdue the attacker were also injured.

NYSCOPBA says the inmate has a history of violent behavior and had just finished a rehabilitation program as part of the HALT Act.

The Humane Alternatives to Long-Term Solitary Confinement, or HALT, Act went into effect for state prisons on April 1.

It limits the number of days inmates can spend in segregated confinement to 15 days. Previously, it was 90 days.

“HALT’s a horrible program. It’s horrible,” said NYSCOPBA President Mike Powers.

He said the inmate who attacked the CO was released from segregated confinement and was being transferred from Gouverneur to Cape Vincent. The inmate spit at, then slashed an officer in the face using a razor melted into a pen cap, said Powers.

The officer needed to get at least 10 stitches.

“That deterrent at 15 days is not the discipline model that’s needed in order to correct this behavior,” said Powers.

Powers says Upstate Correctional Facility in Malone has had a couple of violent attacks on COs in the last 10 days. We spoke with the wife of a staff member of that prison who asked to remain anonymous. She says people have resigned due to safety concerns.

“I haven’t spoken to one family member of a corrections officer, or somebody who works in the prison system who is not incredibly concerned right now,” she said.

Powers says violent attacks on corrections officers are up 45% statewide since April 1. That said, one man who helped the HALT legislation pass says he was in segregated confinement back in the 1990s and knows the effects it can have on people.

“Nothing happens from isolation but bitterness, resentment, like I said, suicide,” said Jerome Wright, co-director, HALT Solitary Campaign.

But Powers says the isolation we see in movies and TV shows doesn’t exist in the state prison system. He says inmates are moved to their own, well-lit cells when in segregated confinement, and have just as much, if not more, amenities and services than an inmate in the general population.

Powers thinks this is going to create retention and recruitment problems for corrections officers.

Officials at the state Department of Corrections said they have seen an uptick in violence in prisons since April 1 and they created a task force to try to enhance safety.

