Jacqueline S. Garnsey, 72, of Clayton passed away at her home Friday, April 22, 2022. (Source: Funeral Home)

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Jacqueline S. Garnsey, 72, of Clayton passed away at her home Friday, April 22, 2022.

Jackie was born in Watertown February 28, 1950, daughter of the late George and Bettie Conklin Wilson. She attended St. Mary’s School and Clayton Central School. On May 26, 1990 she married Robert L. Garnsey in Clayton.

Jackie had waitressed at the Half Way Chalet, Sand Bay Inn, and at the C-Way. She also worked for Bowes Realty. She enjoyed bowling in a women’s league and co-ed with her husband, boating to Grindstone Island, and riding motorcycle with Bob. Jackie was talented in drawing and painting and enjoyed arts and crafts. Her time spent with her family and especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren was very precious to her.

Along with her husband, she is survived by her three daughters, Billie Jo Bowes and husband Robert, LaFargeville, Angel A. Carnegie, Redwood, and Bobbie Jo M. Garnsey, Clayton; eight grandchildren and six great grandchildren; four sisters, April Robinson, Georgia Garnsey and husband Jimbo, Kathie Littlefield, and Tracie Bond and husband, Tim, all of Clayton; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Jackie was predeceased by her son, Jon P. Carnegie, October 12, 1988 and sister Vickie Sue Wilson, September 28, 2021.

A celebration of her life will be held at a time and date to be announced and burial will be in Clayton Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton and online condolences to Jackie’s family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers donations in her name may be made to T. I. E. R. S., P. O. Box 524, Clayton, NY 13624.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.