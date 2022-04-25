Joan Irene Tibbles, 78, of Watertown

Joan Irene Tibbles, 78, of Frontenac St., Watertown, NY, passed away April 22, 2022 at her home where she was under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County and surrounded by her loving family and friends. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Joan Irene Tibbles, 78, of Frontenac St., Watertown, NY, passed away April 22, 2022 at her home where she was under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County and surrounded by her loving family and friends.

Calling hours will be held Noon to 2 pm. Saturday, April 30th at the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.

Burial will immediately follow in Glenwood Cemetery. There will be a celebration of life following the burial at The Paddock Club from 4 to 7 p.m.

Joan was born on March 31, 1944, in Watertown, NY, daughter of Alvin and Elsie (Secor) Lyttle, she attended Watertown schools.

She married Robert J. Tibbles on June 2, 1962 at Asbury United Methodist Church and the couple resided in Watertown. Joan worked in the cafeteria at Mercy Hospital and she was an independent sales associate for Avon. During her years at Avon she became a member of the presidents clubs. Joan was a homemaker and most of all she loved and cherished being a wife, mom, grandma and great grandma Gigi.

Joan was loved by all those who knew her, she was a kind, charismatic, loving, witty, selfless, strong and beautiful woman with a heart of gold. She would listen and help anyone in need. Joan loved spending quality time with her family playing bingo, sorry, card games and poker. She enjoyed gardening, canning tomatoes, watching scary movies and watching the birds, especially cardinals, they held a special place in her heart, and she loved her dogs. In her younger days she enjoyed the cottage at Guffin’s Bay, crocheting and ceramics.

Among her survivors are her beloved husband, Robert J. Tibbles; her two daughters, Tammy M. Paro and her companion Anthony Belden, Kim E. and Kevin L. Shippee; 6 grandchildren, Amanda Brett and her companion Dominic Belden, Nicole McIlroy and her partner Donald Soluri, Shalynn Paro, Brandon Paro, Alyssa Endres, and Dylan Endres and his partner Kelsey Hunt; seven great grandchildren, Presten Paro, Nickolas Dalton, Carson Soluri, Addyson Soluri, Colson Soluri, Dante Belden, Jonah Belden and Macenna Shippee; a brother and sister in law, Chuck and Nancy Lyttle; many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents she is predeceased by her son, Robert C. Tibbles in 2005.

It was a privilege and honor to know Joan. Joan will be truly missed for she was loved beyond measure.

Donations may be made in Joan’s memory to Hospice of Jefferson County 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601.

Friends and family can leave a condolence at www.hartandbrucefh.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.