Joan A. Rennie Ferris, 85, of Carthage

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Joan A. Rennie Ferris, 85, a former resident of Meadowbrook Terrace, died Sunday, April 24, 2022 at Carthage Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Carthage.

Joan was born on March 20,1937 in Champion, the daughter of the late Harry and Monica (Coyer) Nevills. She attended Carthage schools and worked on the family farm as a young girl. She married Verne D. Rennie on July 3, 1954. Verne passed on February 2, 1977. She then was married to James J. Ferris and they later divorced. Joan was a dedicated Mom to her family and a great housekeeper. She was a big supporter of all Carthage Comets sporting events and enjoyed attending the Men’s and Women’s slow pitch softball games at the Carthage Athletic Field.

She is survived by one daughter: Sandi (Pat) O’Hara of Houston, TX, three sons: Steven (Sandy) Rennie of Watertown, Michael (Barb) Rennie of Carthage and Mark (Michelle) Rennie of Black River, 9 Grandchildren, 29 Great Grandchildren and 1 Great Great Grandchild; four sisters: Jean Williams and Linda Gaines, both of West Carthage, Virginia Burke of Carthage and Susan Intorcia of Barnes Corners and several nieces and nephews.

She is predeceased by her son, Robert V. Rennie who died January 29, 2012, a grandson, Jason M. Rennie who died February 4, 2018 and a sister, Harriet Trowbridge.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, April 29 at the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home, Carthage with Wayne Arnold officiating. Burial will be in Old Glendale Cemetery, Glenfield. Calling hours will be on Friday from 12-2pm at the funeral home.

Memorials in her memory may be made to one’s favorite charity. To leave an online condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.

