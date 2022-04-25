Monday’s Ogdensburg City Council meeting canceled

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - The Ogdensburg City Council meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday is canceled.

Officials say it’s due to a lack of quorum.

The announcement was made less than 2 hours before the meeting was supposed to begin.

Officials say four city council members are unable to attend the meeting because of health- or work-related reasons.

Four lawmakers are needed for a quorum.

Resolutions to make sweeping changes to the police and fire departments were on the agenda.

Earlier in the day, a letter from the New York State Professional Fire Fighters Association blasted Mayor Mike Skelly over the proposal to make the fire department a mixture of professionals and volunteers.

