Potsdam man accused of sex crimes

HARRISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A Potsdam man is accused of committing sex crimes against a girl under the age of 17.

State police charged 23-year-old Nicholas Cox with third-degree criminal sex act, forcible touching, third-degree sexual abuse, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Cox is accused of having sexual contact with the girl on March 19 in the village of Harrisville.

He was arraigned in Lewis County Court and released on his own recognizance.

