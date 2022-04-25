Proposed change to Ogdensburg Fire Department is ‘extreme and reckless,’ says state group

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - The New York State Professional Fire Fighters Association, or NYSPFFA, and its 18,000 members are calling on Ogdensburg lawmakers to reject the mayor’s plan to staff the city’s fire department with a combination of career firefighters and volunteers.

According to a news release from NYSPFFA, President Sam Fresina “has demanded the city council invoke its authority to remove Stephen Jellie, the city manager.”

Ogdensburg firefighters are members of NYSPFFA, which advocates on behalf of members who serve in 107 local unions, 41 counties, and in the boroughs of New York City.

Last Friday, Ogdensburg Mayor Mike Skelly outlined a 12-point plan to “continue the financial survival of the city” and “accelerate the revival of the city.”

One of the proposals is to turn the fire department into a combination career/volunteer organization beginning in 2023.

It was due to be presented to the city council on Monday evening. However, the meeting was canceled less than 2 hours before it was supposed to start due to a lack of quorum.

Jellie told 7 News last week that the city would look to train and add around 10 fully-trained volunteers alongside the city’s current staffing of 17 firefighters.

Jason Bouchard, the president of Ogdensburg Professional Firefighters Local 1799, said last week he wasn’t surprised by the proposal since the mayor and his allies have worked to downsize the department since Skelly took office in 2020.

On Monday, NYSPFFA said Skelly and Jellie’s actions are “part of an ongoing pattern of abuse of authority, contempt of the law, and disregard for the Constitution.”

The association said Ogdensburg firefighters responded last year to more than 2,700 calls and that relying on the response of volunteers beginning in as little as eight months without a pool of candidates or endorsement by the community, is “extreme and reckless.”

“Mayor Skelly and the city manager have indicated that their actions are part of plan for the financial survival of the city, however, just a few weeks ago - the state comptroller issued its findings of distressed or vulnerable cities and villages – and Ogdensburg was not among those in financial jeopardy or requiring additional monitoring or actions,” said Fresina. “At the very least, these two conditions are inconsistent. If in fact, the city is vulnerable – it may trigger the need for the Comptroller to scrutinize Ogdensburg’s reporting. Further, if it is determined that the city’s reporting is either misleading or untruthful, more serious actions and a complete investigation and audit of the Skelly-Jellie team is warranted.”

Mayor Skelly said he didn’t understand the association’s problem with the proposal or with Jellie.

“We have the number of firefighters we can afford. Volunteers were in the department before. There’s no loss of jobs and they would have extra help,” he said.

When asked when Ogdensburg previously used volunteer firefighters, Skelly said he was unsure of the dates, but was told about it by a retiree.

