Advertisement

Replacing Ogdensburg police with county deputies? County officials know little about proposal

Ogdensburg police
Ogdensburg police(WWNY)
By Keith Benman
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg’s mayor wants to take a look at replacing city police with sheriff’s deputies. St. Lawrence County officials say they know next to nothing about it.

Can sheriff’s deputies police Ogdensburg? Do they even want to? How would it be paid for? What would become of Ogdensburg police? Despite questions like these, Ogdensburg City Manager Stephen Jellie says the idea deserves a close look.

“The redundancy has got to be removed – the duplicative services between towns, villages, and the county – it’s just not affordable any longer by the taxpayers of this area,” said Jellie.

Mayor Mike Skelly is asking the council to authorize Jellie to request a proposal from the sheriff. Jellie says the request would – at the least – be for regular dedicated patrols and maybe an investigator assigned to Ogdensburg.

“What we are talking about now is what the city would expect above and beyond what the sheriff normally provides to the city of Ogdensburg – or any other community for that matter,” said Jellie.

The Skelly Administration broached an idea like this last year. But this year there’s a difference. The city would offer to pay for the service – just like any other contracted service.

“I can tell you there’s a different twist this time – with him speaking of paying for it,” said Bill Sheridan, St. Lawrence County Legislature chairman.

Sheridan said county officials have no details on the plan. He said it’s premature to offer any other comment.

Sheriff Brooks Bigwarfe said much the same thing.

“Nobody from the mayor’s office has contacted me. I don’t know what’s going on. I’m not going to speculate. I just don’t know,” he said.

Ogdensburg Police Chief Mark Kearns said the city manager had instructed him not to comment on the proposal.

Ogdensburg police ranks have been cut in a series of cost-cutting moves by the Skelly Administration. There also is a plan to consolidate police dispatch with the county.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cape Vincent Correctional Facility
Corrections officer slashed, four others injured, during inmate attack at Cape Vincent
A driver lost control of his tractor-trailer, leaving the 80,000-pound vehicle racing down the...
WATCH: Truck driver nearly hits school bus full of kids when brakes fail
State Police investigate after child drowns in Antwerp
Miller's Meat Market in Lewis County is celebrating 60 years
Family focused: Miller’s Meat Market celebrates 60 years
Frank Shattuck creates suits the old-fashioned way at his Henderson workshop.
Stitch, by stitch, old-school tailor keeps craft alive

Latest News

Internet Access
Development Authority welcomes repeal of fiber optic tax
CDC’s Covid Community Levels map
CDC map lowers Covid risk in Jefferson, Lewis counties
Inmate behind bars
HALT Act causes mounting worries over CO’s safety in prisons
FILE - President Donald Trump arrives at the White House in Washington, on Dec. 31, 2020.
Judge finds Trump in contempt in legal fight with NY AG