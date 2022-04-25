Replacing Ogdensburg police with county deputies? County officials know little about proposal

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg’s mayor wants to take a look at replacing city police with sheriff’s deputies. St. Lawrence County officials say they know next to nothing about it.

Can sheriff’s deputies police Ogdensburg? Do they even want to? How would it be paid for? What would become of Ogdensburg police? Despite questions like these, Ogdensburg City Manager Stephen Jellie says the idea deserves a close look.

“The redundancy has got to be removed – the duplicative services between towns, villages, and the county – it’s just not affordable any longer by the taxpayers of this area,” said Jellie.

Mayor Mike Skelly is asking the council to authorize Jellie to request a proposal from the sheriff. Jellie says the request would – at the least – be for regular dedicated patrols and maybe an investigator assigned to Ogdensburg.

“What we are talking about now is what the city would expect above and beyond what the sheriff normally provides to the city of Ogdensburg – or any other community for that matter,” said Jellie.

The Skelly Administration broached an idea like this last year. But this year there’s a difference. The city would offer to pay for the service – just like any other contracted service.

“I can tell you there’s a different twist this time – with him speaking of paying for it,” said Bill Sheridan, St. Lawrence County Legislature chairman.

Sheridan said county officials have no details on the plan. He said it’s premature to offer any other comment.

Sheriff Brooks Bigwarfe said much the same thing.

“Nobody from the mayor’s office has contacted me. I don’t know what’s going on. I’m not going to speculate. I just don’t know,” he said.

Ogdensburg Police Chief Mark Kearns said the city manager had instructed him not to comment on the proposal.

Ogdensburg police ranks have been cut in a series of cost-cutting moves by the Skelly Administration. There also is a plan to consolidate police dispatch with the county.

