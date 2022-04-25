Robert Henry Meek, 90, formerly of Oswegatchie

Robert Henry Meek, age 90, formerly of Oswegatchie, passed away on April 24, 2022 at The Grand Nursing Home in Rome. (Source: Funeral Home)

OSWEGATCHIE, New York (WWNY) - Robert Henry Meek, age 90, formerly of Oswegatchie, passed away on April 24, 2022 at The Grand Nursing Home in Rome.

Calling hours will be held at French Family Funeral Home in Star Lake on Saturday, April 30, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. followed by a graveside service in the Oswegatchie Cemetery at 1:30 p.m. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Bob was born on April 23, 1930 in Auburn to the late William and Mary (Myers) Meek. He graduated from the Oswegatchie School and served in the United States Army. He married Ilene Adams on October 25, 1953 at the Oswegatchie Baptist Church. Ilene passed away on June 23, 2019.

Mr. Meek worked as a truck driver for J&L Steel for many years. He would tell you he drove one of the “Big-Big Trucks” weighing 100 tons. In his free-time he enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Bob is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Robert Flynn, II, 2 grandchildren, Robert Flynn, III and Courtney Flynn, and several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his wife, Ilene; a son, Douglas R. Meek; sister, Ruth Moore; and brother, Harold Meek.

Donations in memory of Bob may go to Star Lake Fire and Rescue, P.O. Box 22, Star Lake, NY 13690 or to the Star Lake American Legion Post 1539, 264 Benson Mines Rd., Star Lake, NY 13690.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.