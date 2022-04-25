Advertisement

Sandra E. Coakley, 82, of Ogdensburg

Apr. 25, 2022
Sandra E. Coakley passed away on April 22, 2022 at Upstate Medical Center surrounded by her loving family.(Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Sandra E. Coakley, age 82, will be held on April 29, 2022 at 11:00AM at Frary Funeral Home with Deacon Mark Lalonde officiating. Burial will follow at Notre Dame Cemetery, Ogdensburg. Calling hours will be held at April 28, 2022 from 3:00PM to 6:00PM. She passed away on April 22, 2022 at Upstate Medical Center surrounded by her loving family.

She is survived by her children, Karen Cooper and her husband John Cooper, Sr., of Depeyster, Suzanne Masters and her husband, Jonathon; eight grandchildren, Cory Chevrier, Sara Chevrier, John Cooper, Breanna Cooper, Elizabeth Cooper, Raeleigh Cooper, Casey Cooper, and Makayla Masters; five great-grandchildren, Arianna, Maya, and Kyng Cooper, Canaan Chevrier and Bentlee Chevrier; and several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her daughter, Brenda Chevrier in 2016 and her son, Michael Chevrier in 1965.

Sandra was born on December 31, 1939 in Ogdensburg, NY, the daughter of Mark and Gladys Sovie Coakley. She went to high school at Ogdensburg Free Academy and graduated in 1958. She married Joseph Chevrier on April 11, 1964 at Notre Dame Church. Spent time in Germany with her husband during his deployment. She worked as a cashier clerk at Woolworths, in the cafeteria at Ogdensburg Catholic Central School.

She enjoyed crocheting, reading, spending time with her family, watching baseball especially the New York Mets, and fishing.

Memorial donations can be made to St. Jude’s Children Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Condolences may be made online at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.

