Terry R. Tenney, 65, of Watertown

Terry R. Tenney, 65 of Brett St. entered eternal rest while in the loving arms of his wife on Thursday, April 21st at Upstate Medical Center following a brief illness. (Source: Funeral Home)

Terry R. Tenney, 65 of Brett St. entered eternal rest while in the loving arms of his wife on Thursday, April 21st at Upstate Medical Center following a brief illness. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Terry R. Tenney, 65 of Brett St. entered eternal rest while in the loving arms of his wife on Thursday, April 21st at Upstate Medical Center following a brief illness.

Terry was born in Malden, Massachusetts on June 16th, 1956 to Robert and Mary (Phelps) Tenney. After attending local schools he became a self-employed roofer before fulfilling his life’s passion for teaching and preaching the Gospel at the Watertown Church of Christ.

He had a knack of bringing joy into the lives of others with his witty sense of humor and capacity to put a positive spin on any situation. Terry’s natural ability to encourage others to accomplish their endeavors will be greatly missed. He enjoyed traveling, film noir, sports, classic movies, photography, music, and took a keen interest in WWI history.

Terry is survived by his wife of 42 years Sharon (Dobson) Tenney. His children, Aaron Tenney and Megan (Andrew) Palinski. Grandchildren, Augustus and Octavia Palinski, a brother, Robert Tenney and a sister, Robin Tenney. He is pre-deceased by his parents.

A graveside burial service is scheduled on Friday, April 29th at 2 pm at the Brookside Cemetery. A celebration of life with be forthcoming.

Online condolences may be shared at www.clevelandfhinc.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.