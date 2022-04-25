Advertisement

Terry R. Tenney, 65, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Terry R. Tenney, 65 of Brett St. entered eternal rest while in the loving arms of his wife on...
Terry R. Tenney, 65 of Brett St. entered eternal rest while in the loving arms of his wife on Thursday, April 21st at Upstate Medical Center following a brief illness.(Source: Funeral Home)
Terry R. Tenney, 65 of Brett St. entered eternal rest while in the loving arms of his wife on...
Terry R. Tenney, 65 of Brett St. entered eternal rest while in the loving arms of his wife on Thursday, April 21st at Upstate Medical Center following a brief illness.(Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Terry R. Tenney, 65 of Brett St. entered eternal rest while in the loving arms of his wife on Thursday, April 21st at Upstate Medical Center following a brief illness.

Terry was born in Malden, Massachusetts on June 16th, 1956 to Robert and Mary (Phelps) Tenney. After attending local schools he became a self-employed roofer before fulfilling his life’s passion for teaching and preaching the Gospel at the Watertown Church of Christ.

He had a knack of bringing joy into the lives of others with his witty sense of humor and capacity to put a positive spin on any situation. Terry’s natural ability to encourage others to accomplish their endeavors will be greatly missed. He enjoyed traveling, film noir, sports, classic movies, photography, music, and took a keen interest in WWI history.

Terry is survived by his wife of 42 years Sharon (Dobson) Tenney. His children, Aaron Tenney and Megan (Andrew) Palinski. Grandchildren, Augustus and Octavia Palinski, a brother, Robert Tenney and a sister, Robin Tenney. He is pre-deceased by his parents.

A graveside burial service is scheduled on Friday, April 29th at 2 pm at the Brookside Cemetery. A celebration of life with be forthcoming.

Online condolences may be shared at www.clevelandfhinc.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

FILE - President Donald Trump arrives at the White House in Washington, on Dec. 31, 2020.
Judge finds Trump in contempt in legal fight with NY AG
Joan Irene Tibbles, 78, of Frontenac St., Watertown, NY, passed away April 22, 2022 at her home...
Joan Irene Tibbles, 78, of Watertown
Lee A. Averill, age 66, of Edwards, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Sunday, April 24,...
Lee A. Averill, 66, of Edwards
The former DealMaker building on Arsenal Street in Watertown is gone. Demolition crews tore it...
Tommy’s Express Car Wash to be built on old DealMaker site
Robert Henry Meek, age 90, formerly of Oswegatchie, passed away on April 24, 2022 at The Grand...
Robert Henry Meek, 90, formerly of Oswegatchie

Obituaries

Sandra E. Coakley passed away on April 22, 2022 at Upstate Medical Center surrounded by her...
Sandra E. Coakley, 82, of Ogdensburg
City of Ogdensburg
Monday’s Ogdensburg City Council meeting canceled
It is with a broken hearts, the family of Chiara-Lynn, daughter of Christina Smoke (David...
Chiara-Lynn Smoke-Thompson, 28, of Akwesasne
Joan A. Rennie Ferris, 85, a former resident of Meadowbrook Terrace, died Sunday, April 24,...
Joan A. Rennie Ferris, 85, of Carthage
Candles
Burial Notice: Evelyn Marie Planty, 94, of Parishville