Tommy’s Express Car Wash to be built on old DealMaker site

The former DealMaker building on Arsenal Street in Watertown is gone. Demolition crews tore it...
The former DealMaker building on Arsenal Street in Watertown is gone. Demolition crews tore it down 2 weeks ago.(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The former DealMaker building on Arsenal Street in Watertown is gone. Demolition crews tore it down 2 weeks ago.

A new Tommy’s Express Car Wash will be built there.

Tommy’s Express is a national franchise that it says has performance-focused tunnel car washes emphasizing speed, value, wash quality, engagement, and environmental sustainability.

The company has more than 100 locations around the U.S.

