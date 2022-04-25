Tommy’s Express Car Wash to be built on old DealMaker site
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The former DealMaker building on Arsenal Street in Watertown is gone. Demolition crews tore it down 2 weeks ago.
A new Tommy’s Express Car Wash will be built there.
Tommy’s Express is a national franchise that it says has performance-focused tunnel car washes emphasizing speed, value, wash quality, engagement, and environmental sustainability.
The company has more than 100 locations around the U.S.
