Tommy’s Express Car Wash to be built on old DealMaker site

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The former DealMaker building on Arsenal Street in Watertown is gone. Demolition crews tore it down 2 weeks ago.

A new Tommy’s Express Car Wash will be built there.

Tommy’s Express is a national franchise that it says has performance-focused tunnel car washes emphasizing speed, value, wash quality, engagement, and environmental sustainability.

The company has more than 100 locations around the U.S.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.