The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent - Review

Nicolas Cage plays Nick Cage
Javi Gutierrez' (Pedro Pascal, left) and 'Nicolas Cage' (Nicolas Cage, right) zooming through...
Javi Gutierrez' (Pedro Pascal, left) and 'Nicolas Cage' (Nicolas Cage, right) zooming through the mountains of Mallorca, Spain. Photo Credit: Katalin Vermes/Lionsgate(Katalin Vermes/Lionsgate | Katalin Vermes/Lionsgate)
By Craig Thornton
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Nicolas Cage’s IMDB page has 109 acting credits, dating back forty years, to Fast Times At Ridgemont High in 1982-when he was a teenager. His career is so vast and varied, it is difficult to label it as anything but enduring.  He has given brilliant Oscar nominated performances, great performances in horrible movies, and horrible performances in horrible movies. He doesn’t seem to turn anything down, and at times seems to have no self-awareness and at other times appears as a raging narcissist. However, nothing in his chaotic choices of the past prepare you for his work in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, where he plays himself.

Actor Nick Cage gives it all in every performance, but despite his proven track record as a hard-working professional, he is currently struggling to get a meaningful role. So desperate, he does an unsolicited, yet blistering and hysterical read for a screenwriter he has taken out to lunch to woe. It doesn’t work and faced with a 600,000 bill at a luxury hotel where he has been living; he is forced to take the only offer on the table form his smooth as milk agent, played gamely by Neil Patrick Harris.  The fee is a cool million to attend a super fan’s birthday party in an exotic location in Europe. He vows he will retire after this gig.

The superfan is Javi Gutierrez played by the marvelous Pedro Pascal, who just may happen to be the head of a dangerous international cartel. Pascal is fantastic and he and Cage have tremendous chemistry. Every scene between them is a blast to watch, I love the bit when they switch shoes. The film begins as a Meta meditation on Cage and his career, but constantly changes and evolves on its hilarious journey. Eventually we are in a Nick Cage movie that Nicholas Cage stars in.  It’s a wild, innovative ride, that will have you going from a smile, to giggles to guffaws and back again.

Filmmakers Tom Gormicon and Kevin Etten have crafted a highly original, tongue-in-cheek homage to action comedies, to Cage and to movies themselves. Cage is so game here making fun of himself. I cannot tell if he is a great acting doing bad acting, a bad actor who doesn’t know he is bad, or cluelessly insane. Ultimately it doesn’t matter, because he and the film are so entertaining, you will be caught up in his “massive” talent. Also with Tiffany Haddish, Sharon Horgan.

