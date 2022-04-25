Virtual dairy farm tours offered this week

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - You can see a day of life on a dairy farm without leaving your classroom, home, or office.

Kelly Reynolds of Reyncrest Farm talked about upcoming virtual tours of her family’s western New York dairy farm.

Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

Reyncrest is offering two tours -- at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. -- on Thursday, April 28. You can sign up for the free tours at americandairy.com.

That website is also where you can find replays of tours at farms across New York state.

