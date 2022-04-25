Advertisement

Watertown Wolves headed to league championship

By Rob Krone
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 9:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Wolves looked to advance to the Federal Prospects Hockey League championship game Sunday night at the Fairgrounds Ice Arena, as they hosted Carolina in game two of a best of three semifinal series.

The Wolves took game one on Friday night in Carolina 4-1.

The Wolves struck first in the second period, when Michael Mercurio scores on the doorstep. That put Watertown in front 1-0.

Carolina tried to tie it but the redirect by Jacob Schnapp missed the open net.

The Thunderbirds knotted the score late in the second period when Gus Ford sticks home the loose puck, 1-1 after two periods.

Ahmed Mahfouz and Justin MacDonald would score in the third period, giving the Wolves a 3-1 win and punching their ticket to the FPHL championship against Columbus.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

