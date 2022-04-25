Advertisement

Your Turn: feedback on inmate attack, manslaughter arrest & drinks-to-go

Your Turn with Diane Rutherford
Your Turn with Diane Rutherford(WWNY)
By Diane Rutherford
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Several corrections officers at the prison in Cape Vincent were injured after an inmate attack. Officials say the inmate had just finished a rehabilitation program as part of the HALT Act, which limits the amount of time inmates can be put in segregated confinement:

This HALT program is a...joke. Time to make the inmates accountable for their actions. They want to act like a beast then treat them like one.

Mj Kennedy

It’s unfortunate that this happened. Hope the CO is okay. On the other hand, the same thing happens to inmates daily by the CO. The difference is it’s not news.

Marilyn Durham

Police charged Brian Hale of Lisbon with manslaughter in the death of Andrew Johnston, who died following a fight at Serendipity Bar in Gouverneur.  Hale was released without bail to probation supervision:

Glad to hear an arrest has been made.

Teri Henry

Even innocent until proven guilty, when charged with a violent crime, they should be held without bail, not released.

April McIntosh

Area restaurants and bars are gearing up for drinks-to-go. The pandemic-era policy expired last year, but was so popular, it was reborn in this year’s state budget:

Promotion for DWI = more money for NYS.

Mathew Merdok

Louisiana has the same thing but the number of DWIs didn’t go up. Cups are sealed, same concept as a beer can.

Mike Hamilton

