Academic All-Star: Laney Tiernan

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week’s Academic All-Star is Laney Tiernan, a senior at Madrid-Waddington Central Central School.

Laney is ranked first in her class and is involved in a number of activities, including soccer, basketball, track, and history and drama clubs.

She plans to study civil engineering at Clarkson University.

Watch Laney’s interview above.

