Academic All-Star: Laney Tiernan

By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week’s Academic All-Star is Laney Tiernan, a senior at Madrid-Waddington Central Central School.

Laney is ranked first in her class and is involved in a number of activities, including soccer, basketball, track, and history and drama clubs.

She plans to study civil engineering at Clarkson University.

