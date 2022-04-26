Arconic, United Steelworkers negotiate new contract

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Contract negotiations are underway between the United Steelworkers union and Arconic, which has a plant in St. Lawrence County.

The current 3-year contract expires on May 15.

The United Steelworkers represents more than 120 workers at Arconic’s Massena operations.

More than 3,000 Arconic workers nationwide will be covered by the new contract.

Union bargaining subcommittees have been formed for benefits, contract language, and health/safety.

“Wages obviously are a big one; wages, health care, pension, 401(k)s. You know, work-life balance, which is kind of being able to have a home life too. That’s an important issue for everybody nowadays,” said Mark Goodfellow, USW Local 420A president. “Arconic does see growth in all the markets that they’re in. That’s a good thing.”

Arconic split from aluminum maker Alcoa in 2016. Arconic produces aluminum sheets, plates, and extruded products for industry.

