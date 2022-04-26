Advertisement

Arconic, United Steelworkers negotiate new contract

Arconic's Massena operations
Arconic's Massena operations(WWNY)
By Keith Benman
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Contract negotiations are underway between the United Steelworkers union and Arconic, which has a plant in St. Lawrence County.

The current 3-year contract expires on May 15.

The United Steelworkers represents more than 120 workers at Arconic’s Massena operations.

More than 3,000 Arconic workers nationwide will be covered by the new contract.

Union bargaining subcommittees have been formed for benefits, contract language, and health/safety.

“Wages obviously are a big one; wages, health care, pension, 401(k)s. You know, work-life balance, which is kind of being able to have a home life too. That’s an important issue for everybody nowadays,” said Mark Goodfellow, USW Local 420A president. “Arconic does see growth in all the markets that they’re in. That’s a good thing.”

Arconic split from aluminum maker Alcoa in 2016. Arconic produces aluminum sheets, plates, and extruded products for industry.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Potsdam man accused of sex crimes
Crews were busy Monday demolishing the former Ruby Tuesday restaurant in Watertown
Crews raze old Ruby Tuesday, make way for Chick-fil-A
A driver lost control of his tractor-trailer, leaving the 80,000-pound vehicle racing down the...
WATCH: Truck driver nearly hits school bus full of kids when brakes fail
Cape Vincent Correctional Facility
Corrections officer slashed, four others injured, during inmate attack at Cape Vincent
Inmate behind bars
HALT Act causes mounting worries over CO’s safety in prisons

Latest News

Dick Gaffney
Irish festival co-founder passes away
Governor Kathy Hochul speaks in Plattsburgh Tuesday.
Hochul: despite COVID rise, no new mask mandate
Edwards-Knox bus driver charged with harassment
Mannsville man charged in fatal crash