Arts All-Star: Chloe O’Shea

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Chloe O’Shea has a passion for music, although she doesn’t plan to make a career of it.

Instead, she wants to pursue a career in editing and publishing novels, “because reading is another one of my passions.”

The musician and performer from Canton is this week’s 7 News Arts All-Star.

Music, she says, is just another language, another way for people to express themselves.

“I think that everybody has their own way of saying what they need to say,” she said. “For people who can’t just say it, I think to write it down or to sing it in a song or portray characters, is extremely healing.

Watch the video to hear her perform and to learn more about her.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.