Audrey S. Chamser, 94, formerly of Watertown

MOOSIC, Pennsylvania (WWNY) - Audrey S. Chamser, 94, Moosic, PA and formerly of Watertown, passed away Sunday, April 24, 2022, in Scranton, PA.

Audrey was born in Roosevelt, Long Island October 3, 1927, daughter of the late Edgar and Sarah (Yates) Simonis. She was a graduate of Binghamton Central High School and Binghamton Business Institute. On August 30, 1958 she married Rene J. Chamser at St. Patrick’s Church, Binghamton and he died April 5, 2011.

Before her marriage Audrey was a secretary for Ansco Film, Binghamton. She then enjoyed being a housewife for 20 years and she also worked in the finance department for Jefferson County Department of Social Services after the couple moved to Watertown.

Audrey was a communicant of Holy Family Church and a member of its Altar Rosary Society and Legion of Mary. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, St. Joseph Cupertino Franciscan Order, and Jefferson County Historical Society. She was a former league bowler and enjoyed reading and especially her grandchildren.

Audrey is survived by her two children, Rene G. Chamser, Savannah, GA, and Melanie S. Gleason, husband Robert, Vestal, NY; ten grandchildren and four great grandchildren; one niece, three nephews, and several cousins. Her brother, Alan F. Simonis, died in 1981.

The funeral mass will be celebrated at a time and date to be announced in July at Holy Family Church followed by burial in Glenwood Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown and online condolences to her family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. Donations in Audrey’s name may be made to either Sisters of the Precious Blood, 400 Pratt St. or Sisters of St. Joseph, 1425 Washington St., both in Watertown, NY 13601.

