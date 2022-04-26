Advertisement

Career-Tech All-Star: Cohen Young
By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 9:01 AM EDT
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Cohen Young would like to own his own business someday.

“I’ve always been sort of drawn towards that,” he said.

The Madrid-Waddington student is studying HVAC services at Northwest Tech in Ogdensburg. He’s this week’s 7 News Career-Tech All-Star.

He said his skills make him feel good about himself, because he can help people if, for example, their heat goes out.

“One call and I can be over there fixing their furnace and their house will be set,” he said. There’s definitely that feeling of ‘okay, I accomplished something and helped someone.”

Watch the video to see him at work and to learn more about him.

