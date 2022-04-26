Casandra S. Smith, 37, of Norfolk passed away unexpectedly on April 22, 2022 at CVPH in Plattsburgh. (Source: Funeral Home)

NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - Casandra S. Smith, 37, of Norfolk passed away unexpectedly on April 22, 2022 at CVPH in Plattsburgh. Arrangements have been entrusted to Garner Funeral Service of Potsdam.

Casandra was born on February 21, 1985 in Jacksonville, Florida to Louis Smith and Robin Charleson. She attended schools in Florida then moved to New York State where she last attended school at Massena Central. After school she worked at Jreck subs in Potsdam, then worked at Al Smith’s pizzeria in Norfolk for a decade.

She is survived by her boyfriend of 19 years Jeffrey Brown of Norfolk, her father Louis (Cathy Benedict) Smith, sisters Michelle (Mark LaFreniere) Smith of Norfolk, Jacqueline (Joseph Jacobs) Smith of Clay, and Sherry Perone of Texas; brothers Mitchel (Cheri Compo) Smith of Winthrop, Charles Smith of Kirkville, and Louis “LJ” (Keitha Durant) Smith of Nicholville, her maternal grandparents Ronald (Lorena) Charleson of Hopkinton, and many uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Casandra was predeceased by her mother Robin in 2016, maternal grandparents Annie and Edward Wright and paternal grandparents George and Theresa Smith.

Ms. Smith enjoyed arts, cooking, being a loving aunt, spending time with Jeffrey and her family, which to her was everything.

Condolences, prayers, memories, or kind words for Casandra’s family may be made online at www.GarnerFH.com.

