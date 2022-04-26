Charles S. Peters, 83, of Watertown

Charles S. Peters, 83, of Three Mile Point Road, passed away April 14, 2022, at his home under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County, his caregivers and friends. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Charles S. Peters, 83, of Three Mile Point Road, passed away April 14, 2022, at his home under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County, his caregivers and friends.

Charlie was born August 11, 1938, in Watertown, son of Donald Clark Peters and Marilyn Cline Dewey Peters Getman. He graduated from Watertown High School in 1956. From 1956 until 1960, he worked for Frank and Mary Palumbo at the Franklin Street Market. Charlie started his career with NYS DOT in 1960. He worked road construction projects as an inspector in various large and small NYS highway and bridge projects across the North Country. In 1993, he retired as a NYS Civil Engineer.

On July 24, 1965 he married Susan Kay Olsen. Mrs. Peters died March 25, 2020.

Charlie and Susan resided in Watertown on Marra Drive until moving full time to their “Piece of Heaven” home on Three Mile Point Road. They joyfully shared both their home and cottage through the years with family and many friends by hosting numerous annual parties and cookouts.

Charlie is survived by two nieces, a nephew, several cousins and many good close friends, among them Rick and Nancy Yuhas, both a cousin and close friend.

Charlie was a member of the 127th Ordinance Company New York National Guard from 1955-1963. He was a Life Member of the Watertown Elks BPOE 496.

An hour of calling will be held Saturday, April 30, 2022, at 1pm at D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. A funeral service will follow at 2pm with Reverend Leon Schilling officiating. Burial will be at 3:30pm in New Cedar Grove Cemetery, Chaumont, NY. Contributions may be made to the Jefferson County SPCA, 25056 Water Street, Watertown, NY 13601. Online condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com

