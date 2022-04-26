Advertisement

Delfin Escobar Plandez, Jr., 63, of Lowville

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Delfin Escobar Plandez, Jr., 63, of 5551 Woodlawn Ave. Lowville, died Monday morning, April 25, 2022 at University Hospital in Syracuse after being stricken at his residence on Friday evening.

Delfin was born on April 13, 1959 in the Philippines, the son of the late Delfin and Halley (Escobar) Plandez Sr. He was educated in the Philippines and attended college there. He married the former Lourdes M. Garcia on July 31, 1991 at the Chapel on Fort Drum.

He was employed by Kraft-Heinz Co. in Lowville as a machine operator for 22 years.

He is survived by his wife: Lourdes M. Plandez of Lowville and their Lowville family and close friends, Ben and Josefina Tan-Domingo.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, April 30 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Lowville with Rev. Deepak Baru officiating. Burial will be in Beaches Bridge Cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Friday, April 29 from 4 to 7PM at the Sundquist Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 5439 Shady Avenue, Lowville, NY 13367. To leave a condolence, go to www.sundquistfh.com.

