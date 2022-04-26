Advertisement

Edwards-Knox bus driver charged with harassment

By Diane Rutherford
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOWN OF EDWARDS, New York (WWNY) - A 79-year-old bus driver has been charged with harassment following an incident at Edwards-Knox Central School.

The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office arrested Phillip Soper of Edwards on Sunday after an investigation into an April 7 incident.

He was charged with second-degree harassment - physical contact and issued a ticket to appear in Edwards Town Court at a later date.

According to a spokesperson for Edwards-Knox, an incident happened on a school bus and the school district is working closely with the sheriff’s office.

The spokesperson also said Soper “is not reporting to work at this time.”

No other details were released. 7 News will update this story when we get more information.

