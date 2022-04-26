Advertisement

Fight over gerrymandering moves to New York’s highest court

By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 8:00 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - The fight for control of the U.S. House moves Tuesday to New York’s highest court.

Judges on New York’s Court of Appeals are set to hear arguments in a lawsuit claiming Democrats illegally gerrymandered the boundaries of the state’s new congressional districts.

Two lower courts have already ruled that the district maps were drafted specifically to give Democrats an advantage.

A midlevel appeals court last week gave the Legislature a deadline of April 30 to come up with revised maps, or else leave the task to a court-appointed expert.

A third ruling against the maps could potentially disrupt the state’s planned June primary.

