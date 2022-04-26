Advertisement

Former church building could become industrial warehouse

The old Living Water Fellowship Church(WWNY)
By Jeff Cole
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A $4.2 million investment could turn a former church building into a large industrial warehouse.

The old Living Water Fellowship Church sits behind the New York Air Brake off outer Pearl Street in the city, with some of the property spilling over into the town of Pamelia.

Hari Achuthan of Convalt Energy has plans to acquire the property and use the existing structure, but give it a new roof and walls, and build an addition.

In all, the warehouse will be 105,000-square feet, just short of the size of 2 football fields.

The warehouse will house raw materials to make solar panels and store the finished product.

Achuthan is the man behind the project to build a 350,000-sqaure foot manufacturing plant near the Watertown airport that would create hundreds of jobs.

Achuthan is asking for tax breaks from the Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency. The JCIDA board takes up the issue at a meeting Wednesday.

This is one of two properties Achuthan is in the process of acquiring.

