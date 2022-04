Graveside Service: Shaun E. Balaban, 39, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - A graveside service for Shaun E. Balaban will take place 11:00 A.M. on Saturday April 30, 2022 in Calvary Cemetery, Massena.

Shaun unexpectedly passed away on Thursday, February 10th, 2022. The Family has entrusted arrangements to the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, located at 64 Andrews street, in Massena.

