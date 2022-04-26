Highlights & scores: on the diamond with Watertown & Indian River
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Cyclones entertained Indian River in high school baseball on the big diamond at the Alex Duffy Fairgrounds.
Bottom of the first: a wild pitch allows Kyle Moore to score from third, putting Watertown on top 1-0.
Garrett Hudon follows with a blast into the leftfield corner. He ends up on second with a double but would be left stranded there.
Top of the second: P.J. Fidell is on the mound for Watertown and records the strikeout to end the top of the second.
Bottom of the second: Preston Soluri forces a run with a bases-loaded walk. Now it’s 2-0 Cyclones.
Still in the second: P.J. Fidell helps his own cause with a bases-loaded double to right-center. Three runs score and it’s 5-0 Watertown.
Watertown goes on to beat Indian River 14-4.
Monday’s local scores
High school baseball
Watertown 14, Indian River 4
Lyme 10, Copenhagen 0
Belleville Henderson 10, LaFargeville 0
Beaver River 11, Alexandria 0
South Jefferson 1, Carthage 0
Sackets Harbor 7, South Lewis 5
Lowville 10, General Brown 0
Edwards-Knox 8, Harrisville 5
Madrid-Waddington 19, Brushton-Moira 12
High school softball
Carthage 14, General Brown 6
Lowville 7, Indian River 3
St. Regis Falls 15, Parishville-Hopkinton 12
South Lewis 9, Alexandria 1
Sackets Harbor 7, Beaver River 6
Thousand Islands 10, Belleville Henderson 7
Brushton-Moira 5, Madrid-Waddington 1
Norwood-Norfolk 21, Salmon River 5
Girls’ high school lacrosse
South Jefferson 21, Immaculate Heart 3
Indian River 17, New Hartford 7
Salmon River 16, OFA 3
Boys’ high school lacrosse
Watertown 19, Thousand Islands 3
Men’s college lacrosse
SUNY Canton 23, SUNY Cobleskill 9
Boys’ high school tennis
Lowville 3, Indian River 2
Carthage 4, Watertown 1
Men’s college tennis
St. Lawrence 9, SUNY Oswego 0
High school golf
Canton, Gouverneur – postponed
Watertown 6.5, General Brown .5
Sandy Creek 5, Lyme 2
