Advertisement

Highlights & scores: on the diamond with Watertown & Indian River

Highlights & scores: on the diamond with Watertown & Indian River
By Mel Busler
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 7:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Cyclones entertained Indian River in high school baseball on the big diamond at the Alex Duffy Fairgrounds.

Bottom of the first: a wild pitch allows Kyle Moore to score from third, putting Watertown on top 1-0.

Garrett Hudon follows with a blast into the leftfield corner. He ends up on second with a double but would be left stranded there.

Top of the second: P.J. Fidell is on the mound for Watertown and records the strikeout to end the top of the second.

Bottom of the second: Preston Soluri forces a run with a bases-loaded walk. Now it’s 2-0 Cyclones.

Still in the second: P.J. Fidell helps his own cause with a bases-loaded double to right-center. Three runs score and it’s 5-0 Watertown.

Watertown goes on to beat Indian River 14-4.

Monday’s local scores

High school baseball

Watertown 14, Indian River 4

Lyme 10, Copenhagen 0

Belleville Henderson 10, LaFargeville 0

Beaver River 11, Alexandria 0

South Jefferson 1, Carthage 0

Sackets Harbor 7, South Lewis 5

Lowville 10, General Brown 0

Edwards-Knox 8, Harrisville 5

Madrid-Waddington 19, Brushton-Moira 12

High school softball

Carthage 14, General Brown 6

Lowville 7, Indian River 3

St. Regis Falls 15, Parishville-Hopkinton 12

South Lewis 9, Alexandria 1

Sackets Harbor 7, Beaver River 6

Thousand Islands 10, Belleville Henderson 7

Brushton-Moira 5, Madrid-Waddington 1

Norwood-Norfolk 21, Salmon River 5

Girls’ high school lacrosse

South Jefferson 21, Immaculate Heart 3

Indian River 17, New Hartford 7

Salmon River 16, OFA 3

Boys’ high school lacrosse

Watertown 19, Thousand Islands 3

Men’s college lacrosse

SUNY Canton 23, SUNY Cobleskill 9

Boys’ high school tennis

Lowville 3, Indian River 2

Carthage 4, Watertown 1

Men’s college tennis

St. Lawrence 9, SUNY Oswego 0

High school golf

Canton, Gouverneur – postponed

Watertown 6.5, General Brown .5

Sandy Creek 5, Lyme 2

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews were busy Monday demolishing the former Ruby Tuesday restaurant in Watertown
Crews raze old Ruby Tuesday, make way for Chick-fil-A
Potsdam man accused of sex crimes
A driver lost control of his tractor-trailer, leaving the 80,000-pound vehicle racing down the...
WATCH: Truck driver nearly hits school bus full of kids when brakes fail
Cape Vincent Correctional Facility
Corrections officer slashed, four others injured, during inmate attack at Cape Vincent
Frank Shattuck creates suits the old-fashioned way at his Henderson workshop.
Stitch, by stitch, old-school tailor keeps craft alive

Latest News

Highlights & scores: on the diamond with Watertown & Indian River
WWNY - Wolves
Watertown Wolves punch ticket to league championship
Watertown Wolves headed to league championship
Saturday Sports
Highlights & scores: baseball, softball, lacrosse