Highlights & scores: on the diamond with Watertown & Indian River

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Cyclones entertained Indian River in high school baseball on the big diamond at the Alex Duffy Fairgrounds.

Bottom of the first: a wild pitch allows Kyle Moore to score from third, putting Watertown on top 1-0.

Garrett Hudon follows with a blast into the leftfield corner. He ends up on second with a double but would be left stranded there.

Top of the second: P.J. Fidell is on the mound for Watertown and records the strikeout to end the top of the second.

Bottom of the second: Preston Soluri forces a run with a bases-loaded walk. Now it’s 2-0 Cyclones.

Still in the second: P.J. Fidell helps his own cause with a bases-loaded double to right-center. Three runs score and it’s 5-0 Watertown.

Watertown goes on to beat Indian River 14-4.

Monday’s local scores

High school baseball

Watertown 14, Indian River 4

Lyme 10, Copenhagen 0

Belleville Henderson 10, LaFargeville 0

Beaver River 11, Alexandria 0

South Jefferson 1, Carthage 0

Sackets Harbor 7, South Lewis 5

Lowville 10, General Brown 0

Edwards-Knox 8, Harrisville 5

Madrid-Waddington 19, Brushton-Moira 12

High school softball

Carthage 14, General Brown 6

Lowville 7, Indian River 3

St. Regis Falls 15, Parishville-Hopkinton 12

South Lewis 9, Alexandria 1

Sackets Harbor 7, Beaver River 6

Thousand Islands 10, Belleville Henderson 7

Brushton-Moira 5, Madrid-Waddington 1

Norwood-Norfolk 21, Salmon River 5

Girls’ high school lacrosse

South Jefferson 21, Immaculate Heart 3

Indian River 17, New Hartford 7

Salmon River 16, OFA 3

Boys’ high school lacrosse

Watertown 19, Thousand Islands 3

Men’s college lacrosse

SUNY Canton 23, SUNY Cobleskill 9

Boys’ high school tennis

Lowville 3, Indian River 2

Carthage 4, Watertown 1

Men’s college tennis

St. Lawrence 9, SUNY Oswego 0

High school golf

Canton, Gouverneur – postponed

Watertown 6.5, General Brown .5

Sandy Creek 5, Lyme 2

