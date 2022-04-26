Advertisement

Hochul: despite COVID rise, no new mask mandate

Governor Kathy Hochul speaks in Plattsburgh Tuesday.
By Scott Atkinson
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, New York (WWNY) - Governor Kathy Hochul has no plans to reimpose a mask mandate, despite a rise in COVID cases.

Speaking in Plattsburgh Tuesday, Hochul said “Wear the masks when you’re feeling comfortable. I’m not gonna mandate it.”

“I would just quickly say the numbers are going up, but nowhere near what they were just a few months ago.

“I don’t want to be an alarmist. I’m not shutting down this economy. We have been thru’ too much.”

With the advent of the BA.2 strain of the virus, COVID numbers have increased; according to statistics released by the state Tuesday, 1,726 people statewide are hospitalized with the virus, an increase of 138. 14 deaths were reported.

In the north country, St. Lawrence County continues to be listed as having a high community level of COVID, while, Jefferson and Lewis counties have medium levels.

Hochul urged New Yorkers Tuesday to continue to get vaccinated.

“We’re all gonna be smart, get vaccinated, get boosted,” she said.

