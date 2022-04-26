Irish festival co-founder passes away

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A co-founder of the North Country Goes Green Irish Festival has passed away.

Dick Gaffney died Saturday at the age of 91.

When March rolled around and preparations were underway to turn Watertown’s Dulles State Office building into the Irish fest, you saw Dick Gaffney.

He co-founded the event and served as a volunteer and chairman for more than 25 years.

Gaffney’s funeral is Friday at 1 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Church in Watertown.

