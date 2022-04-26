WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - J. Richard “Dick” Gaffney, 91, of Watertown passed away Saturday morning, April 23, 2022, at Samaritan Summit Village.

Dick was born in Watertown on January 31, 1931, son of the late C. Roland and Edna A. (Allore) Gaffney. He graduated from Immaculate Heart Academy in 1949. On May 12, 1962 he married Linda I. Pipe at Immaculate Conception Church, Brownville with Rev. James J. Ruddy officiating. Mrs. Gaffney passed away on December 21, 2009.

For over 40 years, Dick was an installer for NY Telephone Co. Upon retirement he established C & D Enterprises, selling and installing phone systems for over 5 years.

Dick was a communicant of St. Patrick’s Church. He was a member of Elks Lodge 496, the Ancient Order of Hibernians, and Highline Hunting Club. He was a co-founder of the North Country Goes Green Irish Festival. He served as a volunteer and Chairman for over 25 years. Dick was an avid outdoors man, and thoroughly enjoyed hunting and fishing. He also loved remodeling and carpentry.

He is survived by his three children, Sharon E. Navarra and husband Jacob, Watertown, Melissa A. Puccia and husband John J., Watertown and Steven J. Gaffney and wife Lynn S., Clayton; seven grandchildren; brother David R. Gaffney and wife Phyllis, Cape Vincent; brother-in-law Kishor Mehta, Lubbock, TX; sister-in-law Judy Brenon, Pillar Point, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. His sister, Mary Ann Mehta, died before him.

The funeral mass will be celebrated on Friday, April 29, at 1 PM at St. Patrick’s Church followed by burial in Glenwood Cemetery. Donations in Dick’s name may be made to North Country Goes Green Irish Festival, P.O. Box 6143, Watertown, NY 13601. Online condolences to his family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.

