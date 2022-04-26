Advertisement

John C. Mumford, 94, of Lowville

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - John C. Mumford, 94, formerly of Sunset Drive, passed away on Monday, April 25, 2022 at the Lewis County Health System Nursing Home, where he has resided a short time.

Calling hours are from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Friday, April 29, 2022 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville, with further arrangements to be announced. A full obituary will follow. Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Casandra S. Smith, 37, of Norfolk passed away unexpectedly on April 22, 2022 at CVPH in...
Casandra S. Smith, 37, of Norfolk
Candles
Phillip T. Terrance, 66, of Akwesasne
Candles
Sally J. Bush, 45, of Brasher
Mary E. Terrillion, 89, of State Route 12, Lowville, passed away Monday afternoon, April 24,...
Mary E. Terrillion, 89, of Lowville

Obituaries

Foxy Roxy's Diner
Potsdam saying goodbye to businesses, hello to new Stewart’s store
Charles S. Peters, 83, of Three Mile Point Road, passed away April 14, 2022, at his home under...
Charles S. Peters, 83, of Watertown
June Loftus, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, passed away peacefully...
June Loftus, formerly of Watertown
Delfin Escobar Plandez, Jr., 63, of 5551 Woodlawn Ave. Lowville, died Monday morning, April 25,...
Delfin Escobar Plandez, Jr., 63, of Lowville
Candles
Audrey S. Chamser, 94, formerly of Watertown
Candles
J. Richard “Dick” Gaffney, 91, of Watertown