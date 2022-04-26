John C. Mumford, 94, of Lowville

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - John C. Mumford, 94, formerly of Sunset Drive, passed away on Monday, April 25, 2022 at the Lewis County Health System Nursing Home, where he has resided a short time.

Calling hours are from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Friday, April 29, 2022 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville, with further arrangements to be announced. A full obituary will follow. Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.

