June Loftus, formerly of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - June Loftus, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family in her home in Gansevoort, New York on April 24, 2022. Previously, June had resided on Holcomb Street in Watertown, New York, with her late husband, Peter, who predeceased heron June 11, 2009, after nearly 60 years of marriage.

Born October 15, 1931 in Worth, New York, the daughter of Sterling and Elsie Brownell, she graduated from Copenhagen Central School in 1947. She married Peter Loftus at St. Patrick’s Rectory, Watertown, with the late Father Stone officiating on June 26, 1949. She was a communicant of St. Patrick’s Church where she enjoyed being active as a Lectern, Eucharistic Minister, involved in the Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults, and President and member of the church’s Altar Rosary Society. While serving as President, she spearheaded the development of a cookbook to raise funds for the church’s 150thanniversary celebration. In addition, she was a communicant of St. Therese’s Chapel while living in Gansevoort, NY. June worked for many years at Dalton’s Religious Goods formerly located in the Paddock Arcade on Public Square, Watertown, and also as a Realtor for Bonney Realty, Watertown. Also, she and Peter enjoyed golfing and was a member of the Watertown Golf Club.

June was a kind and loving person who approached life in a cheerful and positive manner. She made friends easily, was a wonderful caregiver and inspiration to all who were blessed to know her. She had a ”green thumb,” enjoyed gardening, and frequently decorated the Church altar with her beautiful flowers. Her creative talents also shined through in her amazing cooking and baking skills as well as creating special gifts for family and friends. June especially enjoyed family gatherings in her home, reunions with her siblings and their families and celebrating the “monthly birthday club” with dear friends. She was an avid reader, and enjoyed collecting angel statues and traveling across the country with her husband to visit family and friends.

She never wanted to be a burden. Even during her final days in Hospice care, June showed more concern for others than herself. Throughout her life, she was a selfless, altruistic soul who was always willing to lend an ear and help others.

In addition to her husband and parents, June was predeceased by two sisters Beatrice Traynor and Evelyn VanSeveran as well as five brothers Vernon Brownell, Wilbur Brownell, Walter Brownell, Merrill Brownell and Allen Brownell and a beloved daughter-in-law Loretta Loftus. She is survived by her four children Kathleen Loftus, Gansevoort, NY; Peter Loftus, Three Mile Bay, NY; Mark (Deborah) Loftus, Watertown, NY; Linda (George) Dickie, Gansevoort, NY; as well as two brothers Neil (Jeri) Brownell, West Monroe, NY and James (Connie) Brownell, Pulaski, NY. She is also survived by seven grandchildren Erika(Jeff) Wright, Derek (Stacy) Intschert, Tricia Cronk, Kristian (Diane) Loftus, Alisha (Scott) Stahl, Brendan(Elizabeth) Loftus and Jordan (Allison) Loftus; fifteen great grandchildren Nicholas Wright, Lorelei and Devereux Intschert, Seth, Lauren and Regan Cronk, Kage and Brynn Loftus, Noah and Asher Stahl, Ellis, Leo and Mara Loftus and Henry and Beau Loftus; as well as several nephews and nieces.

A funeral mass will be at a time and date to be announced followed by burial in Glenwood Cemetery.

The family would like to thank Community Hospice of Saratoga County for their wonderful care of their mother. A special thank you to Alice, Judy, Dian, Betty, Laurie Ann and Michele for providing June with exceptional home care.

Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown and to share a memory or offer condolences to the family, please visit www.cummingsfuneral.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to Community Hospice of Saratoga County (179 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866), American Heart Association (https://www.heart.org), St. Patrick’s Church (123 S. Massey St., Watertown, NY 13601), or St. Theresa’s Chapel (1 Wilton-Gansevoort Road, Gansevoort, NY 12831).

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.