Katherine Wilkins Blair, 71, of Massena

Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Katherine Wilkins Blair, 71, of Grove Street, unexpectedly passed away Monday morning, April 25, 2022, at her home.

Kathy was born April 2, 1950 on Long Island, the daughter of the late Robert D. and Cathern (Popple) Wilkins.  She attended Sacred Heart schools and graduated from Holy Family in 1968.

After graduating high school, she moved downstate working until 1995, when she returned to Massena and started a career as a caregiver with ARC in Massena for over 20 years.  She also worked at the Massena Free Clinic for over 25 years.

Kathy is survived by her brother, David of Massena and a cousin and caregiver, Bethellen Murray of Massena.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a son at birth, Michael.

Arrangements for cremation are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, however at her request there will be no calling hours or service.  Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Norwood at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider memorial contributions to be made in her memory to the Massena Humane Society.

