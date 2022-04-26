Advertisement

Lewis County kicks off mental health awareness campaign

Lewis County public service campaign
By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lewis County has launched a public service campaign to draw attention to mental health issues.

Deputy public health director Anna Platz and district 2 county legislator Lisa Virkler said the campaign is similar to one the county ran during the pandemic.

Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning.

The campaign videos feature Lewis County neighbors who talk about mental illness. It’s a way, they say, to reduce the stigma.

The campaign launched last week. A new video will be posted on the Lewis County Public Health Facebook page each Monday through May.

You can go to lewiscounty.org/help for a list of resources where people can get help. All the videos can be seen at lewiscounty.org/neighbors.

The suicide prevention hotline is 1-800-273-8255.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews were busy Monday demolishing the former Ruby Tuesday restaurant in Watertown
Crews raze old Ruby Tuesday, make way for Chick-fil-A
Potsdam man accused of sex crimes
A driver lost control of his tractor-trailer, leaving the 80,000-pound vehicle racing down the...
WATCH: Truck driver nearly hits school bus full of kids when brakes fail
Cape Vincent Correctional Facility
Corrections officer slashed, four others injured, during inmate attack at Cape Vincent
Frank Shattuck creates suits the old-fashioned way at his Henderson workshop.
Stitch, by stitch, old-school tailor keeps craft alive

Latest News

Social work master's degree at JCC
Nazareth College offers MSW through JCC
Migrants awaiting processing at the U.S. - Mexico border at Eagle Pass, Texas Monday.
Stefanik, at southern border, slams President Biden
Gavel
Fight over gerrymandering moves to New York’s highest court
Watertown and Indian River faced off Monday on the Alex Duffy Fairgrounds diamond.
Highlights & scores: on the diamond with Watertown & Indian River