Lewis County kicks off mental health awareness campaign

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lewis County has launched a public service campaign to draw attention to mental health issues.

Deputy public health director Anna Platz and district 2 county legislator Lisa Virkler said the campaign is similar to one the county ran during the pandemic.

Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning.

The campaign videos feature Lewis County neighbors who talk about mental illness. It’s a way, they say, to reduce the stigma.

The campaign launched last week. A new video will be posted on the Lewis County Public Health Facebook page each Monday through May.

You can go to lewiscounty.org/help for a list of resources where people can get help. All the videos can be seen at lewiscounty.org/neighbors.

The suicide prevention hotline is 1-800-273-8255.

