Mannsville man charged in fatal crash

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A 19-year-old Mannsville man has been charged in connection with a fatal crash that happened last May.

State police arrested Garrett Fuller on a felony count of leaving the scene of a fatal accident, and failure to keep right, a violation.

On the afternoon of May 20, 2021, Fuller allegedly struck a 69-year-old woman as she walked on the shoulder of Freeman Creek Road in the town of Rodman. Virginia Galaydick, who lived on Freeman Creek Road, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A state police investigation found that the primary cause of the crash was that Fuller failed to keep right. A contributing factor, police say, was Fuller falling asleep at the wheel.

According to police, Fuller drove to the farm where he worked. Troopers said the farm manager noticed the pickup truck was damaged and questioned Fuller about it.

According to police, Fuller said he thought he might have struck something, possibly a fence post. He and the farm manager returned to the area. Police said that’s when they discovered the victim lying in a ditch and called authorities.

Police tested Fuller at the scene for drug or alcohol impairment. The results came back negative, troopers said.

Fuller was arraigned on the charges and released on his own recognizance.

