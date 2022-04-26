Mary E. Terrillion, 89, of Lowville

Mary E. Terrillion, 89, of State Route 12, Lowville, passed away Monday afternoon, April 24, 2022, at her home, under the loving care of her family and Lewis County Hospice. (Source: Funeral Home)

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Mary E. Terrillion, 89, of State Route 12, Lowville, passed away Monday afternoon, April 24, 2022, at her home, under the loving care of her family and Lewis County Hospice.

She is survived by her husband, Ronald Terrillion; a son Scott Terrillion (Andrea) of Westport CT; a daughter Anne Petzoldt (Lynn) of Beaver Falls; a daughter-in-law, Jill Terrillion of Elkridge, MD; five grandchildren, Chantelle Terrillion (Joel Fink), Nicole Rockwell (Tanner), Augustus Petzoldt (Taylor), Emma Petzoldt (Sherdon Smith), Zachary Terrillion; eight great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by, a son, Gary Stephen Terrillion who passed away on November 18, 1990; a sister and brother-in-law Eleanor and James Field.

Mary was born in Lowville, NY, a daughter of the late Charles and Eloise L. Richmond Liscum. She graduated from Lowville Academy School in 1951 and Rochester Business Institute. From 1952 to 1955 Mary worked for Lewis County Home Bureau. On April 16, 1955, she married, Ronald Terrillion at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Lowville with Rev. Monsignor Cotter officiating. From 1969 to 1973 she worked for Lewis County Soil and Water Conservation and lastly, from 1973 to 1996 she worked for Lewis County Board of Legislators, serving as Clerk of the Board for the last eight years, retiring April 1, 1996.

Mary was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church, where she served as secretary of the church Altar Guild. As an avid bowler, Mary was past president of Lowville Women’s Bowling League. She bowled Tuesday night league; and Sunday Co-ed league with her husband, all at Lewis Lanes. She also coached Junior Bowling. She enjoyed traveling on cruises, bus trips and sewing. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her husband, children, and grandchildren.

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, April 29, 2022 at the Trinity Episcopal Church in Lowville with Rev. Geri Bissell-Thompson officiating. Burial will follow in Lowville Rural Cemetery. A gathering at the Lowville VFW, West State Street, Lowville, will immediately follow the burial, all are welcome. Calling hours are Thursday, April 28, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Iseneker Funeral Home Inc., Lowville. Contributions may be made to Friends of Lewis County Hospice, P.O. Box 266, Lowville NY.

Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com .

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.