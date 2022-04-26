Mild today, a wintry mix tomorrow

(WWNY) - Rain moves through this morning, but much of the day should be dry.

It will be mostly cloudy and mild. Highs will be in the low 50s. It will be breezy, with gusts up to 25 miles per hour.

Temperatures drop overnight and stay mostly cloudy. Lows will be in the 30s.

We’ll see a hint of winter on Tuesday. There will be a mix of rain and snow. Highs will be in the low 40s.

Then it’s sunshine through the weekend.

Skies will be sunny Thursday through Sunday. It will be in the upper 40s on Thursday, the low 50s Friday and Saturday, and the upper 50s on Sunday.

There’s a 60 percent chance of rain on Monday. It will be partly sunny with highs in the mid-60s.

