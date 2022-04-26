Nazareth College offers MSW through JCC

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - People can earn a Master of Social Work degree at Nazareth College in Rochester, mostly without leaving the north country.

Rebecca Rouland is director of the MSW program at Nazareth and Cory Cummings is an assistant professor. They say there’s only one course that must be taken in Rochester. The rest are available at Jefferson Community College.

All you need to start is a bachelor’s degree in any subject, although you’ll have a head start if it’s in social work.

You can find out more at sunyjefferson.edu/jhec or naz.edu.

The deadline to apply is June 30.

