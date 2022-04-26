Advertisement

Nazareth College offers MSW through JCC

Social work master's degree at JCC
By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - People can earn a Master of Social Work degree at Nazareth College in Rochester, mostly without leaving the north country.

Rebecca Rouland is director of the MSW program at Nazareth and Cory Cummings is an assistant professor. They say there’s only one course that must be taken in Rochester. The rest are available at Jefferson Community College.

Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning.

All you need to start is a bachelor’s degree in any subject, although you’ll have a head start if it’s in social work.

You can find out more at sunyjefferson.edu/jhec or naz.edu.

The deadline to apply is June 30.

