Potsdam saying goodbye to businesses, hello to new Stewart’s store

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Potsdam will get a second Stewart’s gas and convenience shop. But it will get a little harder to find a good breakfast or quality oil change.

Messages of love on all the walls. Foxy Roxy’s Diner is closing. So is North Country Oil next door. Stewart’s Shops is buying both locations.

“I got a message Monday morning they signed. I’m like, right out of the blue I got a text message they just signed,” said Roxy Smith, Foxy Roxy’s Diner owner.

So why did Roxy slug it out for 16 years running her own restaurant?

“The customers and the staff. We got great people. That will make me emotional,” she said.

Customers have come from as far away as Boston and Maine for a last breakfast or lunch. It’s the food like homemade that keeps them coming back – and Roxy, and the waitresses.

“So I go in and Marci says, ‘Are you gonna have a supreme omelet?’ And I say, ‘That’s it,’ said Theresa Martin, Foxy Roxy’s customer.

Next door at North Country Oil, owner Dave Mooney isn’t giving interviews. But he wants to make sure after 22 years his customers know he appreciates them. Both Mooney and Smith said it was time to retire.

All along the street and all around the village a lot of businesses – local, regional and national - have been making big investments in recent years.

Stewart’s Shops is making one of the largest. A 3,900-square foot convenience store, gas pumps, and charging station will go in at Market and Grove streets. And Stewart’s is already building an entirely new store behind the current one at its Maple Street location.

