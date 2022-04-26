Problems with Watertown’s drinking water could need expensive fix

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a problem with the drinking water of Watertown. There’s no immediate risk but it needs a fix, and it could be expensive.

Before water runs from your kitchen sink, it runs with the current of the Black River.

But when chlorine is used to make it clean for drinking, it mixes with the river’s organic materials, resulting in what’s known as disinfection byproducts - basically contaminants.

The state says Watertown’s drinking water has too many of them.

“It’s not a lot over and it only happens a couple months out of the year. It’s the overall average that we have to do that makes it look a little elevated,” said Vicki Murphy, city water superintendent.

There’s no immediate risk, but federal officials say it needs to be fixed. So far, granular activated carbon looks to be a solution to the problem.

It helps remove organic materials and contamination.

The cost to the city is not known until more studies are done. But it’ll set aside $3 million. Possible options include deepening the filter beds or replacing them altogether.

“It won’t be cheap. I don’t know yet because it depends on how much we need,” said Murphy.

The city’s fix doesn’t just help city residents. Watertown’s water is fed through water lines to Fort Drum and surrounding towns.

The Development Authority of the North Country, or DANC, owns those lines. It was also notified by federal officials that a fix is needed.

“We’re in discussions with the city and we want to work together. The city is a partner of the Development Authority,” said Laurie Marr, spokesperson, DANC.

To find out what needs to be done, and how much it’ll cost, Watertown will work with the state and a Syracuse-based consulting firm. Meetings have just begun.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.