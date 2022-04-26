Retired Fort Drum soldier walking across the country for charity

(WWNY) - An Army veteran is walking 3,000 miles through 12 states in 7 months. Kenny Mintz, who once served at Fort Drum, is crossing the country and raising thousands of dollars for charity.

“I am on some country road in Ohio,” he said.

A trip across the United States will take you to a lot of places that are off the beaten path. Mintz, a retired colonel from Fort Dum, is experiencing that first hand.

He took off from the Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C. on April 1 with a goal of raising money for charities that are important to him.

“I wanted to honor the soldiers I lost in combat,” he said.

Mintz was with the 10th Mountain Division in the 2000s and 2010s and deployed to Afghanistan. His goal is to raise money for a few charities including Johnny Mac Soldier’s Fund and Operation Resiliency. Both help veterans and their families.

He’s also raising money for the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. His mother passed away from pancreatic cancer. He says the walk across America is meant to symbolize the cross-country move his mother made many years ago in search of a better life.

“23 years old and I was four, she went out with nothing but me and a suitcase out to San Diego and started a new life out there and was successful,” he said.

Through sun and snow, Mintz walks about 20 miles six-days a week usually alone, just taking in the scenery. He says his brother walked with him once and a few old classmates from West Point have joined him too.

“We end up just talking. I mean literally non-stop the whole way, and that’s nice,” he said.

Mintz says he welcomes strangers to join him on his walk, although that hasn’t happened yet. He plans on reaching his destination of Swami’s Beach in Encinitas, California at some point in October.

“I want to go on this journey, and have an adventure, and explore our country, and get to know our country in a way you just can’t any other way,” he said.

More than anything, Mintz wants people to see he’s willing to sacrifice for what he believes in. In total, he’s hoping raise at least $45,000 for the three charities he’s supporting.

