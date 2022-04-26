Advertisement

Tomorrow’s Health: COVID hospitalizations, calcium supplements & quitting smoking

A look at some of the day's top health stories
By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 7:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WWNY) - A White House official says prescriptions for the COVID-19 treatment paxlovid have doubled over the last two weeks.

The CDC says the COVID hospitalization rate has climbed 9% nationwide over the last seven days.

Calcium supplements

A new study links calcium supplements to earlier death in older people with heart valve disease.

Researchers at the Cleveland Clinic found the supplements seemed to make the condition worse.

Calcium supplements are frequently given to older people to reduce the risk of bone fractures.

Quitting smoking

New brain stimulation treatments seem to help smokers quit.

New research in the journal addiction found smokers who received non-invasive brain stimulation had a higher likelihood of being able to sustain not smoking than smokers who received a simulation of the treatment.

